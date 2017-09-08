CORRECTION: Shaare Shalom High Holidays services

The American Jewish World’s Rosh Hashana special edition ran the wrong ad for Shaare Shalom’s High Holidays services.

Services will take place at the Talmud Torah of St. Paul, 768 Hamline Ave. S., not at the St. Paul JCC.

The correct ad is HERE.

Rosh Hashana services are scheduled for:

Erev Rosh Hashana — 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20;

First Day — 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21; and

Second Day — 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22.

Yom Kippur services are scheduled for:

Kol Nidre — 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29;

Morning — 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30; Afternoon Service — 5:30 p.m., Break-Fast at conclusion.

The community is welcome to attend.

(The Jewish World apologizes for this error.)