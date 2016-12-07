The Jewish fire

The Minneapolis Jewish Federation helps fund Jewish camps in the former Soviet Union

by MAX SPARBER

There is an old saying that when Jews first move into a community, the first things they build, even before a synagogue, is a cemetery and a kosher butcher. I’m tempted to add “Jewish summer camp” to this list, because it seems that wherever Jews go, camps spring up behind them, almost as though growing up out of their footprints.

There are summer camps now in Eastern Europe, in the former Soviet states. They are underwritten, in part, by the Jewish Agency for Israel, and they are intended to foster Jewish identity among young Jews there.

The Minneapolis Jewish Federation recently hosted Roman Polonsky, who grew up in the former Soviet Union, attending school in Kishinev and St. Petersburg. Polonsky made aliya to Israel, where he worked as a senior advisor to Natan Sharansky, helping to establish Yisrael B’Aliya, a political party representing the interests of Israel’s sizable Russian immigrant community.

Polonsky now works for the Jewish Agency, which brought him to Minneapolis to discuss summer camps, and which the North American Jewish Federation system helps fund. The Minneapolis Jewish Federation, uniquely, underwrites much of the operating cost of a camp in the city of Minsk in Beluarus and, more recently, in the city of Kharkiv in Ukraine

Jewish summer camps borrow largely from the American tradition of camping, coupling religious education with a strong focus on classic camp skills: hiking, swimming, boating, etc. I asked Polonsky if the Jewish camps in the former Soviet Union were similar. He shook his head.

“They are very different,” he answered. “Our camps are much more educational, because we have to fill a void, to give the campers an understanding about what it means to be Jewish.”

Polonsky has a great deal to say about Jewish identity, but he especially wished to comment on its absence in the Soviet Union. He explained that “we have to bear in mind that these people were disconnected, detached, from their Jewish identity, from history, from tradition for 70 years.”

“We still see the results of this detachment,” he continued. “In the families, who remembers something about Judaism? Grandparents, maybe, not necessarily, and young kids who attend our camps. They come and they start asking questions of their parents, who usually don’t have any answers to these questions.”

This was a product of a Soviet policy that both suppressed religious expressions of Judaism but institutionalized anti-Semitism. “To be Jewish in the Soviet Union was something shameful,” Polonsky said. “For Russian-speaking Jews to be Jewish, first of all means to belong to a nation. It was on our passport, written that we were Jewish according to nationality, not to religion. That’s why Israel is so important for Russian-speaking Jews. Israel is a national state.”

He tells of campers who did not even know they were Jewish until these camps started opening in the former Soviet Union. “Many of them don’t inherit their Jewish identities from their parents, and in many places there is no Jewish infrastructure. For many of them this is not a natural and obvious choice, like in America you are born into a Jewish family and you are Jewish, and that’s all! There, when you are 12 or 13, suddenly Russian mothers tell them, go to Jewish camp. Why? Because you are Jewish, your father is Jewish.”

The camps offer classes in the history and customs of Judaism, coupled with a variety of activities, like creating Facebook pages for Jewish heroes. Each camp develops its own personality and culture, so much so that some counselors are former campers who have made aliyah to Israel, but return to work at the camps because they were so formative in their Jewish identity.

“Then the Jewish fire is even more powerful,” Polonsky said of the campers, “because this is a choice.”