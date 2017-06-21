A summertime Jewish learning series will focus on texts connected to “The Lake.” No previous experience in Talmud necessary. All sessions are free and open to the public.

The first session is tonight: Rabbi Esther Adler will lead a discussion on “Will There be Carob Trees?” It begins 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21 at Mount Zion Temple, 1300 Summit Ave., St. Paul.

Here is the description for tonight’s Talmud study: “When an old man was asked why he was planting a tree that would not bear fruit until well after he was dead, he answered that he was planting for the future (Ta’anit 23b). We will study what Judaism has to teach about sustaining the resources our world provides for us.”

The second session takes place June 27. Led by Rabbi Sharon Stiefel, the title is “Learning to Swim: Survival Skills We Are Obligated to Pass On.”

Here’s the description: “The Talmud (Kiddushin 29a) commands us to teach our children how to swim, literally. Come explore the Talmud’s ideas of what one needs to navigate this world and share your own ideas as well. Swimmers and non-swimmers welcome.”

The session is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 at Mayim Rabim Congregation, 4401 York Ave. S., Minneapolis.

For a complete brochure of "Talmud by the Lake,"

The series is presented by Hineni: Adult Jewish Learning and Contemplative Practices, Talmud Torah of St. Paul and By the Rivers: A Multi-Faith Life Cycle + Learning Center, in partnership with Twin Cities Jewish congregations.