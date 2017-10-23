Sholom to host open house Oct. 29

Sholom is inviting the public to an Open House, celebrating its new addition, AlterCare Adult Day Program from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 29 at 3620 Phillips Pkwy., St. Louis Park.

Community members can meet the team and learn about adult day services.

There will be delicious food and prize drawings.

There will be a brief program at 11 a.m.

Reservations are requested by Oct. 25 to Michaelia at 952.939.1511 or mpaulus@sholom.com.