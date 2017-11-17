PJ Library and Jewish Family Service of St. Paul launch Shalom Baby

The Jewish Family Service of St. Paul and PJ Library, a program locally supported by the Jewish Federation of Greater St. Paul, are partnering to launch Shalom Baby in St. Paul.

Shalom Baby is a successful national program that welcomes families to the community by linking those with babies by birth or adoption to community resources. Shalom Baby will provide an avenue to help new parents identify synagogues, agencies and organizations that will provide support and help them build Jewish connections.

Anyone who is welcoming a new addition to the family or knows someone who is, can contact Jodi Saltzman at 651-313-6623 or jsaltzman@jfssp.org or Marni Tselos at 651-695-3195 or mtselos@stpaulfed.org.