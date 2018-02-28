Passover special set for March 23

The American Jewish World’s Passover special edition will be in homes on March 23.

This is an opportunity for businesses to wish “Happy Passover” to the Jewish community in Minnesota.

The ad space reservation deadline for the March 23 issue is 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 14.

This special holiday edition will feature an expanded editorial space, with feature stories about the Feast of Our Liberation, recipes, reviews of kosher l’Pesach wines (and tequila!), and our usual compelling news and opinion articles.

Details about ad specs and rates can be found HERE.

Professional firms, businesses, elected officials and candidates interested in advertising in the Passover issue should contact Mordecai Specktor at 952.259.5234 or email: editor [at] ajwnews [dot] com.