A new twist on tabbouleh

Quinoa Tabbouleh

By The Nosher

(The Nosher via JTA) — Tabbouleh is a classic Middle Eastern salad made with bulgur, tomatoes and a high ratio of chopped fresh herbs. It’s easy to make, fresh, delicious and healthy, making it a much-beloved side dish around the world.

Instead of classic bulgur, we wanted to try a version made with quinoa, which is high in fiber and protein. This is the perfect vegetarian dish to serve for summer cookouts, Friday night dinner, easy take-along lunch and even Passover.

And it’s so easy to make.

Ingredients:

1 cup uncooked quinoa (yields around 3 cups cooked)

1 English cucumber, diced

3 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

1/4 cup olive oil

1 cup chopped fresh parsley

1 cup chopped fresh mint

4-5 scallions, sliced

1 teaspoon cumin

2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Directions:

Rinse quinoa. Cook according to directions. Fluff with fork and let cool for 5 minutes.

Add cooked quinoa to a large bowl. Add remaining ingredients.

Chill in fridge for 1 hour to allow the flavors to marinate.

Served chilled or at room temperature.

Shannon Sarna is the editor of The Nosher. Aly Miller is a freelance writer.

