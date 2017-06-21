Wednesday, June 21st, 2017...5:34 pm
A new twist on tabbouleh
By The Nosher
(The Nosher via JTA) — Tabbouleh is a classic Middle Eastern salad made with bulgur, tomatoes and a high ratio of chopped fresh herbs. It’s easy to make, fresh, delicious and healthy, making it a much-beloved side dish around the world.
Instead of classic bulgur, we wanted to try a version made with quinoa, which is high in fiber and protein. This is the perfect vegetarian dish to serve for summer cookouts, Friday night dinner, easy take-along lunch and even Passover.
And it’s so easy to make.
Ingredients:
1 cup uncooked quinoa (yields around 3 cups cooked)
1 English cucumber, diced
3 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
1/4 cup olive oil
1 cup chopped fresh parsley
1 cup chopped fresh mint
4-5 scallions, sliced
1 teaspoon cumin
2 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Directions:
Rinse quinoa. Cook according to directions. Fluff with fork and let cool for 5 minutes.
Add cooked quinoa to a large bowl. Add remaining ingredients.
Chill in fridge for 1 hour to allow the flavors to marinate.
Served chilled or at room temperature.
***
Shannon Sarna is the editor of The Nosher. Aly Miller is a freelance writer.
The Nosher food blog offers a dazzling array of new and classic Jewish recipes and food news, from Europe to Yemen, from challa to shakshuka and beyond. Check it out at www.TheNosher.com.
Leave a Reply