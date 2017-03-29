Former white power skinhead and former U.S. attorney will discuss countering racism and bigotry

Temple Israel, together with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas, will host a discussion with Christian Picciolini, a former white supremacist and co-founder of Life After Hate.

Also participating will be former U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger.

The event will take place 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at Temple Israel, 2324 Emerson Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Growing up on Chicago’s south side, in a working class neighborhood known as the birthplace of the white power skinhead movement, Christian Picciolini was immersed in neo-Nazi gang culture as a teen, and became one of its most prominent leaders as a young adult. When he began to doubt the group’s ideology and look for a way to leave the movement, he struggled to leave behind a community and an identity he had known all of his life.

Picciolini founded Life After Hate, in 2009, to help other white supremacists find resources and support to leave the world of hate behind. In 2016, he won an Emmy Award for directing and producing ExitUSA’s “There is life after hate” PSA. Today, Life After Hate provides outreach to help “radicalized individuals to disengage from extremist movements,” and supports organizations, schools, and faith communities seeking to heal and prevent racism.