L’dor v’dor: A second generation begins at Heilicher

Growing up in Minneapolis in the 1980s, Arielle Kaufman attended MJDS in its early years. Her day school experience, together with her family’s commitment to Jewish values and education, attendance at Jewish summer camp, and a vibrant Minneapolis Jewish community, laid the groundwork for the strong Jewish identity she has today.

When considering school choices for her eldest child, Rafi, Arielle knew Heilicher had to be to be on the list.

“We knew the Judaic Studies would be strong, but we wanted to be sure the general academics were excellent, too,” Arielle recalls. “During our tour, we saw engaged and happy learners and passionate teachers. We met confident, welcoming children and found it easy to picture our son and our family joining the Heilicher community.”

Rafi’s kindergarten experience exceeded her expectations. Any fear that he was “missing something” by not choosing a public or alternative independent school quickly flew out the window. Rafi loved Hebrew and often came home sharing new Hebrew words and songs. Pillow Polo in gym class was talked about at home for weeks. He enjoyed music and proudly showed off his art on display.

Throughout the year, Arielle and her husband Ohad found the faculty and staff extremely accessible to them and very supportive of Rafi and his individual needs. As dual working parents, there were many opportunities to get involved at Heilicher that matched their schedules and passions.

Arielle’s advice for prospective families is, “Just take a tour! See if the school and community are a fit for your child and family. I am confident you will be impressed by what you see.”

