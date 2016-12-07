Jewish arts and learning at St. Paul JCC

“Miracles: An Afternoon of Jewish Arts and Learning” will offer an opportunity for participants to explore the idea of miracles in Judaism, including the following questions: How do different people understand miracles? Did miracle stories in ancient Jewish stories actually happen? Do miracles happen today?

The class is a joint project between Hineni, St. Paul JCC and Sabes JCC. Teachers will include Rabbi Sim Glaser, Rabbi Tamar Grimm, Rabbi Adam Stock Spilker, visual artist Lynda Monick-Isenberg and poet Diane Pecoraro.

The class will take place Sunday, Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. at the St. Paul JCC. Cost is $50/$35 for JCC members.For information or to register, contact Sara Lynn Newberger at 651-698-8807 or sara.lynn@ttsp.org.