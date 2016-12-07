DEADLINE EXTENDED: Hanuka Cover Contest

Attention, artistic youth: the American Jewish World’s 25th annual Hanuka Cover Contest is in full swing.

UPDATE: The submission deadline for artwork has been extended to 12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

This contest is open to all students attending 1st through 8th grades.

The winning artwork depicting the symbols and meaning of Hanuka will grace the front cover of the Jewish World’s Dec. 16 Hanuka special edition, and the winner will have her or his picture in the newspaper!

In addition, there will be fabulous prizes for the winner and runners-up.

All of the details can be found on a flyer: HERE.

Entries should be designed in a VERTICAL format.

Please send entries to: AJW Cover Art, 4820 Minnetonka Blvd., Suite 104, Minneapolis, MN 55416.

Artwork will not be returned and will become the property of the American Jewish World.