Celebrate your grad in the Jewish World
The American Jewish World will publish a special section, “Honoring Our Graduates”, in the May 19 issue.
AJW readers are encouraged to send in photos of their high school and college graduates, along with a brief bio (information about college or career plans, honors), which should not exceed 60 words. (There is a $10 charge for photo processing.)
Submissions for “Honoring Our Graduates” must be received in our offices by Wednesday, May 10. Send digital photos and copy to Max Sparber at: community [at] ajwnews [dot] com, or mail photos and hard copy to: American Jewish World, 4820 Minnetonka Blvd., Suite 104, Minneapolis, MN 55416.
For information, call Max at 952.259.5239.
For businesses interested in advertising in the May 19 special section, contact Mordecai Specktor at 952.259.5234 (editor [at] ajwnews [dot] com).
