Fidel and the Jews

The late Cuban leader sharply criticized Iran’s former president for propounding Holocaust denial

By DAVID RUBENSTEIN

In 2010, Jeffrey Goldberg, of The Atlantic magazine (where he is now the editor-in-chief), interviewed Fidel Castro and wrote a series of articles. Much of what Castro had to say — about Israel, about Jews and about Iran’s president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad — was surprising, and one could make the case it changed history.

It certainly changed the way a lot of people, Jews in particular, looked at Fidel Castro.

Ahmadinejad was all over the news in those days, and a part of his message was Holocaust denial. It took various forms, but among other things he said that Jews were using the “myth” of the Holocaust to justify Zionism.

Che Guevara (left) and Fidel Castro, in 1961. In an interview with journalist Jeffrey Goldberg, Castro said, “I don’t think anyone has been slandered more than the Jews. I would say much more than the Muslims. The Jews have lived an existence that is much harder than ours. There is nothing that compares to the Holocaust.” (Photo: Alberto Korda/Museo Che Guevara, Havana, Cuba)

Castro dressed him down like a teacher smacking the knuckles of a wayward schoolboy.

“Castro repeatedly returned to his excoriation of anti-Semitism,” Goldberg wrote. “He criticized Ahmadinejad for denying the Holocaust and explained why the Iranian government would better serve the cause of peace by acknowledging the ‘unique’ history of anti-Semitism and trying to understand why Israelis fear for their existence.”

It was powerful statement, and a timely one. Ahmadinejad was riding a wave, not just maligning Israel but trying to stake out a position as a kind of international leader, a guiding light of the left. He appeared to be making some headway, not only in the Middle East but in parts of Latin America.

Castro was relentless. He recalled his boyhood in the countryside, at the age of five or six, during Good Friday. “What was the atmosphere a child breathed? ‘Be quiet, God is dead.’ God died every year between Thursday and Saturday of Holy Week, and it made a profound impression on everyone. What happened? They would say, ‘The Jews killed God.’ They blamed the Jews for killing God! Do you realize this?”

“I don’t think anyone has been slandered more than the Jews. I would say much more than the Muslims,” Castro added. “The Jews have lived an existence that is much harder than ours. There is nothing that compares to the Holocaust.”

An unraveling friendship

The Undoing Project: A Friendship That Changed Our Minds, by Michael Lewis, Norton, 362 pages, $28.95

By NEAL GENDLER

Danny Kahneman and Amos Tversky proved two adages: opposites attract and two minds are better than one.

Starting in fall 1969 at Hebrew University, pessimistic introvert Danny paired with optimistic extrovert Amos to explore how people make judgments and choices and why they’re so often wrong.

The Undoing Project recounts two psychologists’ unlikely bonding, their groundbreaking discoveries and the collapse of their intense collaboration, all brightly told by Michael Lewis, whose previous 14 books include the successful Moneyball and The Big Short.

Danny and Amos, as they are referred to throughout the book, “were blessed with shockingly fertile minds,” according to Lewis, and “were explicitly interested in how people functioned when they were in a ‘normal’ unemotional state.” Lewis calls Danny “one of the world’s most influential psychologists.”

Both men had Eastern European rabbi grandfathers. Young Danny and family hid in France during the Shoah. Sabra paratrooper Amos was, to his friends, “the most extraordinary person they had ever met and the quintessential Israeli,” Lewis says. “Danny was always sure he was wrong, Amos was always sure he was right.” Danny’s office was a mess; Amos’ was barren. Amos was the life of every party; Danny didn’t go to parties. Amos hated smoke; Danny smoked two packs a day.

“By the end of 1973, Amos and Danny were spending six hours a day with each other, either holed up in a conference room or on long walks across Jerusalem,” talking, arguing, laughing, says Lewis, who characterizes them as mated every way but sexually. “They’d become a single mind,” sometimes unable to recall which idea had been whose.

Doctors prescribe laughter

Sabes JCC bring back the Twin Cities Jewish Humor Festival for its eighth year

By MAX SPARBER

“Laughter is healthy; doctors prescribe laughter.” — Yiddish proverb

There is a case to be made that American humor is Jewish humor. It’s the viewpoint of the 2013 documentary When Jews Were Funny, and you’ll hear versions of this idea here and there. An example: Al Jaffee, cartoonist for Mad Magazine, has argued that his publication helped mainstream Jewish humor, and there’s some truth to that.

There were also the Jewish comics, who dominated vaudeville and later the stand-up circuit. There were Jewish novelists and television actors and film stars, each of them bringing a certain Jewish sensibility to their comedy. It continues today, in television shows like Transparent and Broad City and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, in films like those of the Coen Brothers, in comics like Eric André and Andy Samberg.

Jerry Lewis, the subject of a documentary making its Minnesota premiere at the Twin Cities Jewish Humor Festival. ( Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

And the variety! American Jewish humorists have significantly contributed to entire genres of comedy, including insult comedy (think Don Rickles), improv comedy (Chicago’s founding improvisational theater, Compass Players, were largely Jewish) and the mockumentary (Woody Allen’s Take the Money and Run is arguably the first example of this film genre.)

It’s no wonder the Sabes JCC has been able to sustain a Jewish Humor Festival for eight years. There is so much to pick from.

This year’s event includes a number of legendary names in Jewish comedy, starting with their opening night performer, Carol Leifer. Although she is not the household name that she should be, Leifer’s résumé is enormous, including work as a script writer on Seinfeld (she wrote “The Hamptons,” which you may recall as including a kosher girlfriend, a spectacular ugly baby and the word “shrinkage.”)

Jerry Seinfeld has credited Leifer as an inspiration for the character Elaine on the show, which Leifer downplayed in the past, although she told The New York Times that it was easy to write for the character as she “simply flowed from [Leifer’s] own experiences.”

Hanuka sweaters are now a thing — and I love them

By LIOR ZALTZMAN

NEW YORK (JTA) — Ever since I moved here from Israel, every late November felt like the beginning of a month-long assault. Every store, business and doctor’s office blared Christmas songs, streets were decorated with ostentatious light shows and seemingly everything became green and red — which, as an art school grad, I found personally offensive to my design sensibilities.

Then there were the Christmas sweaters. I admit I have a love of tacky knitwear — but I couldn’t get behind these garish monstrosities that flaunted a holiday that I didn’t celebrate but couldn’t escape from.

Launched in 2012, Geltfiend was an innovator in the Hanuka sweater scene. (Photo: Jay Diebel/Carin Agiman/Geltfiend)

So I was thrilled when, three years ago, I saw a friend at a holiday party wearing a cozy sweater with a familiar pattern on it — dreidels with Hebrew letters, perfectly if garishly designed. I ran across the room and accosted her. “Where did you get that sweater?!”

That was the beginning of my love affair with Hanuka knitwear. I now have about half-dozen Hanuka wearables. My favorite is a cardigan called “The Spinster,” the same one I saw at that party, with big, nostalgic corozo buttons. Yes, I have way more sweaters than I probably need, but I treasure them. They feel like my armor in the war that Christmas seems to be waging against me every time the holiday season comes around.

Since then, the Hanuka knitwear market has grown significantly. While there are fewer Hanuka sweaters than the Christmas variety — for obvious reasons —  nowadays you can find everything from cute cardigans at Target done up with hanukiot and boxed gifts to more controversial pieces, like the borderline misogynistic one sold (and later pulled) at Nordstrom last year. There’s an abundance of cheap, cheerful Hanuka options on Etsy — heck, even Whoopi Goldberg jumped on the Hanuka sweater bandwagon this season with a cutesy, bejeweled octopus design.

