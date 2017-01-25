Larry Leventhal is remembered for his kindness and his devotion to protecting the rights of American Indians

By MORDECAI SPECKTOR

In his eulogy at Larry Leventhal’s funeral, on Jan. 20 at Temple Israel in Minneapolis, brother-in-law Bob Maisel mentioned that Leventhal’s Hebrew name was Baruch, and his American Indian name was translated as He Whose Voice Is Carried in the Wind.

Clyde Bellecourt, a founder of the American Indian Movement (AIM) in Minneapolis, told mourners in the packed sanctuary that Leventhal was a “great warrior” for Indian people. Bellecourt said that the Jewish lawyer from St. Louis Park was involved in the incorporation of nearly every American Indian school, health clinic and housing project in the Twin Cities over recent decades.

Leventhal, an eminent authority on federal Indian law and an unforgettable mensch, succumbed to pancreatic cancer on Jan. 17. He was 75.

The moving funeral service at Temple Israel concluded with three Ojibwe men playing hand drums and singing a traditional traveling-on song, as Leventhal’s casket was carried out of the sanctuary.

A St. Louis Park High School graduate, Leventhal graduated from the University of Minnesota, and from the U of M Law School, in 1967. When AIM was formed, in 1968, as a street patrol to monitor interactions between sometimes brutal Minneapolis cops and Indians on Franklin Avenue, Leventhal showed up.

Bellecourt recalled meeting the “bushy-haired” recent law school graduate: “I thought he was maybe 16, 17 years old.”

