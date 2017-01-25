January 25th, 2017

A great warrior for justice

Larry Leventhal is remembered for his kindness and his devotion to protecting the rights of American Indians

By MORDECAI SPECKTOR

In his eulogy at Larry Leventhal’s funeral, on Jan. 20 at Temple Israel in Minneapolis, brother-in-law Bob Maisel mentioned that Leventhal’s Hebrew name was Baruch, and his American Indian name was translated as He Whose Voice Is Carried in the Wind.

Larry Leventhal left a legacy as a dedicated legal champion of American Indians. (Photo: Mordecai Specktor)

Clyde Bellecourt, a founder of the American Indian Movement (AIM) in Minneapolis, told mourners in the packed sanctuary that Leventhal was a “great warrior” for Indian people. Bellecourt said that the Jewish lawyer from St. Louis Park was involved in the incorporation of nearly every American Indian school, health clinic and housing project in the Twin Cities over recent decades.

Leventhal, an eminent authority on federal Indian law and an unforgettable mensch, succumbed to pancreatic cancer on Jan. 17. He was 75.

The moving funeral service at Temple Israel concluded with three Ojibwe men playing hand drums and singing a traditional traveling-on song, as Leventhal’s casket was carried out of the sanctuary.

A St. Louis Park High School graduate, Leventhal graduated from the University of Minnesota, and from the U of M Law School, in 1967. When AIM was formed, in 1968, as a street patrol to monitor interactions between sometimes brutal Minneapolis cops and Indians on Franklin Avenue, Leventhal showed up.

Bellecourt recalled meeting the “bushy-haired” recent law school graduate: “I thought he was maybe 16, 17 years old.”

Bob Dylan: ‘I remember ev’ry face’

Light Come Shining: The Transformations of Bob Dylan, by Andrew McCarron, Oxford, 232 pages, $19.95

Reviewed by NEAL GENDLER

Bob Dylan devotees may gain new understanding of their Nobel laureate’s life changes from an analysis and interpretation by Andrew McCarron.

In Light Come Shining, McCarron has produced a “psychobiography,” a work that “attempts to demythologize lives that are challenging to interpret, especially ones that are knotty with contradictions, shifting centers of meaning, moral ambiguities and apocryphal narratives.”

McCarron, with a doctorate in social/personality psychology, attributes behaviors of composer-writer-performer Bob Dylan to a recurring narrative — a script — he traces to Dylan’s childhood as Robert Zimmerman of Hibbing, Minn.

“The script undergirds three major turning points, all of which he has couched in terms of personal destiny: the aftermath of his1996 motorcycle ‘accident,’ his Born Again conversion experience in 1978, and his recommitment to songwriting and performing in 1987. Across all three episodes, destiny manifested itself, and Dylan felt he had no choice but to follow its drums,” McCarron says.

A recurring theme is “annihilation anxiety,” leading to Dylan’s heavy work ethic and urgency “to fulfill his purpose before it was too late,” McCarron says.

“To say that Bob Dylan has always been obsessed with death and disintegration (both personal and global) would be an understatement,” McCarron says. He notes apocalyptic themes in much of Dylan’s work and attributes them to growing up during the height of the Cold War, with air-raid sirens and drills and threat of nuclear destruction, to his knowledge of the fate of European Jews in the Shoah, and to the decline of Hibbing when the rich ore and its jobs ran out.

Radio was Dylan’s solace, with music skipped to him at night from Louisiana — a wide variety that would remain influential.

In Chronicles, Dylan wrote that “when something was wrong, the radio could lay hands on you and you’d be all right.” His musical heroes included Woody Guthrie for folk/ballad, Blind Willie McTell for Delta blues and Buddy Holly for early rock and roll.

Proponents of Jewish blues

‘Jewish Americana’ music gets its moment in the spotlight

By GABE FRIEDMAN

NEW YORK (JTA) — Saul Kaye never wanted to be a “Jewish blues” player.

In his opinion, the Jewish music he had heard growing up in Northern California’s Bay Area ranged from “really bad to horrible.”

In 2009, he was touring as a rock musician, playing hundreds of shows a year with various bands at bars and clubs. And though he had never been very religious, he experienced a bad breakup and felt the need to do something spiritually “radical.”

Saul Kaye has released four albums of Jewish blues. (Photo: Saul Kaye)

So Kaye decided to take a Talmud course at the Mayanot Institute of Jewish Studies in Israel. One morning, a fellow student approached him and left him with an intriguing prophecy.

“He says, ‘Saul, there’s a reason you’re at a yeshiva and you know who Muddy Waters is — you have to figure it out,’” Kaye said. “I let that marinate for a while and I thought: Why is there no Jewish blues music? It doesn’t make sense. Our people have suffered forever, and blues is about suffering, blues comes out of the slavery experience. How come no one has put this together yet?”

Eight years later, Kaye is now seen by many as the “king” of Jewish blues, having released four albums in the genre that range from twangy fingerpicking to more uptempo electric rock in the vein of B.B. King. He plays over 100 shows a year at synagogues, Jewish conferences and festivals across the country — that’s down from the more than 200 shows he was playing a few years ago, but that’s because Kaye is now a father of two.

Bomb threat called in to Sabes JCC

Another wave of bomb threats to JCCs prompts evacuations across the United States on Wednesday

By MAX SPARBER / Community News Editor

A second wave of bomb threats called in to Jewish community centers in 17 states, on Wednesday, included one to the Sabes JCC in St. Louis Park.

This follows 16 bomb threats called in to JCCs on Jan. 9. And again, all of the threats were false.

St. Louis Park Police Department blocks road to Sabes JCC on Wednesday, after a bomb threat was called in. (Photo: Mordecai Specktor)

The bomb threat to the Sabes JCC, at 4330 S. Cedar Lake Road, was called in around 10 a.m.

“The building was evacuated and children are being reunited with their parents,” said Jacqueline A. Larson, communications and marketing manager for the City of St. Louis Park, in a statement emailed to the AJW. “The police department contacted federal authorities and was informed that similar threats occurred around the country in the last few hours at Jewish institutions. The investigation is ongoing.”

Among those evacuated was 8th grader Raina Kronfeld, a student at the Heilicher Minneapolis Jewish Day School (HMJDS) and daughter of Rich Kronfeld and Robin Doroshow.

In an interview with American Jewish World, Doroshow said she learned about the threat from a friend who also has children in HMJDS. The friend asked if Doroshow could pick up her children.

A private message board for parents of HMJDS students was quickly abuzz with talk of the bomb threat, according to Doroshow. Five minutes later, she received an email from the school stating that the children were in a nearby building and would be released to parents and guardians.

“The scene was a little chaotic,” Doroshow said, describing a scene in which teachers in the school worked out the best way to release the children into their parents’ care. Eventually, they had parents sit in cars and brought their children to them.

