Trombonist Sam Hyster reminisces about his days playing with the Dorsey Brothers’ Orchestra

By GLORIA FREDKOVE

Sam Hyster spends most of his time these days watching sports in his room at the Sholom Home in St. Louis Park. The 94-year-old loves the Miami Dolphins and the New York Mets.

I learned about Sam through his great-niece, Jill Brazner, who told me about his music background as a trombone player with the best of the big bands, after I mentioned my 84-year-old brother, Jack Bass. Jack has expertise in the subject of jazz. It turned out to be a match that was bashert (“destined” in Yiddish).

Jack visits Sam regularly, and they enjoy reminiscing. Jack brings Sam homemade spaghetti and meatballs, which Sam enjoys for many meals. When I first met Sam, he said, “Jack knows even more about jazz than I do.” That may be true, but it’s also true that Jack is equally impressed with Sam’s remarkable career as a jazz musician with the greats.

Sam had a difficult beginning. When he was just 10, his father died. A week later, his older brother, Louis, was killed in a car accident. Sam and his twin brother, Phillip, were devastated by those losses, which left their mother to care for the remaining seven children by herself.

The family was resilient, having been through bad times before. They had immigrated to America in 1921, after a pogrom in Russia. “My mom said the Russian soldiers set up machine guns in her dining room and the battle was right there,” Sam explains.

In America, Sam and Philip got jobs selling newspapers in downtown Minneapolis to help the family out. When he was in high school, Sam joined the orchestra to help him “get his head straight.”

Sam’s first break came at a supper club called the Happy Hour, on 16th Street and Nicollet Avenue, when the Ray Herbeck Orchestra visited from New York.

