February 1st, 2017
Sally Wingert has long been a beloved local actress, having worked for years at the Guthrie but also frequently appearing as a lead performer at smaller local theaters, including several well-regarded appearances at the Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company. Now Wingert is preparing to make her debut as a director, helming one of the most highly regarded plays of American theater from the past few years: Matthew Lopez’s The Whipping Man.
The play tells the story of a Jewish soldier in Virginia during Passover at the end of the Civil War whose injuries are tended to by two former slaves. The play runs Feb. 4 – 26 at Highland Park Community Center Theater, 1978 Ford Parkway, St. Paul. Tickets start at $20. For tickets and more information, visit mnjewishtheatre.org or call the box office at 651-647-4315.
February 1st, 2017
(JTA) — At least 17 Jewish community centers across the United States were targeted with bomb threats in the third wave of such mass disruption this month.
Paul Goldenberg, the director of Secure Community Networks — an affiliate of the Jewish federations of North America, which advises Jewish groups and institutions on security — said the threats were called in late Tuesday morning. Some of the messages were live, he confirmed.
February 1st, 2017
By RON KAMPEAS
WASHINGTON (JTA) — “Five million non-Jews died in the Holocaust.”
It’s a statement that shows up regularly in declarations about the Nazi era. It was implied in a Facebook post by the Israel Defense Forces’ spokesperson’s unit last week marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day. And it was asserted in an article shared by the Trump White House in defense of its controversial Holocaust statement the same day omitting references to the 6 million Jewish victims.
Yehuda Bauer says the notion that the Holocaust claimed 11 million victims – 6 million Jews and 5 million non-Jews — is false. (Photo: Thonke/Ullstein bild via Getty Images)
It is, however, a number without any scholarly basis.
January 25th, 2017
Larry Leventhal is remembered for his kindness and his devotion to protecting the rights of American Indians
By MORDECAI SPECKTOR
In his eulogy at Larry Leventhal’s funeral, on Jan. 20 at Temple Israel in Minneapolis, brother-in-law Bob Maisel mentioned that Leventhal’s Hebrew name was Baruch, and his American Indian name was translated as He Whose Voice Is Carried in the Wind.
Larry Leventhal left a legacy as a dedicated legal champion of American Indians. (Photo: Mordecai Specktor)
Clyde Bellecourt, a founder of the American Indian Movement (AIM) in Minneapolis, told mourners in the packed sanctuary that Leventhal was a “great warrior” for Indian people. Bellecourt said that the Jewish lawyer from St. Louis Park was involved in the incorporation of nearly every American Indian school, health clinic and housing project in the Twin Cities over recent decades.
Leventhal, an eminent authority on federal Indian law and an unforgettable mensch, succumbed to pancreatic cancer on Jan. 17. He was 75.
The moving funeral service at Temple Israel concluded with three Ojibwe men playing hand drums and singing a traditional traveling-on song, as Leventhal’s casket was carried out of the sanctuary.
A St. Louis Park High School graduate, Leventhal graduated from the University of Minnesota, and from the U of M Law School, in 1967. When AIM was formed, in 1968, as a street patrol to monitor interactions between sometimes brutal Minneapolis cops and Indians on Franklin Avenue, Leventhal showed up.
Bellecourt recalled meeting the “bushy-haired” recent law school graduate: “I thought he was maybe 16, 17 years old.”
