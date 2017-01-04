January 4th, 2017

Mark Zuckerberg now says religion ‘very important’

(JTA) — Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post on his social media network that while he once questioned his Jewish upbringing, he now believes that “religion is very important.”

The post came after he wished his followers a “Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah” on Dec. 25, according to reports over the weekend.

Mark Zuckerberg meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, Aug. 29, 2016. (Screenshot from Twitter)

Zuckerberg once identified himself as an atheist.

In response to a comment asking, “But aren’t you an atheist?” Zuckerberg replied: “No. I was raised Jewish and then I went through a period where I questioned things, but now I believe religion is very important.”

Zuckerberg’s wife, Priscilla Chan, practices Buddhism. The couple met with Pope Francis at the Vatican last summer.

More Jews in Congress this year

Jews will hold 30 seats in the 115th Congress — 5.6 percent of the total

(JTA) — The number of Jewish lawmakers increased in the newly elected Congress, with Jews and Hindus seeing the biggest gains among non-Christian groups, a report found.

Jews, who make up 2 percent of the U.S. population, constitute 5.6 percent of the 115th Congress — 30 seats in total — an increase from 5.2 percent and 28 seats in the previous Congress, according to an analysis by the Pew Research Center published Tuesday. The number of Hindu members of Congress increased to three from one.

Incoming Republican and Democratic members of Congress posing for a group photograph on the steps of the House of Representatives in Washington, D.C, Nov. 15, 2016. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Of the Jewish lawmakers, 28 are Democrats and two are Republicans. The two Republicans, Lee Zeldin of New York and David Kustoff of Tennessee, represent the only non-Christian Republicans in the new Congress.

The report noted that the number of Jewish senators and representatives is significantly lower than the 45 Jewish lawmakers who served in the 111th Congress in 2009-10.

Jews make up more than half of non-Christians elected to Congress for the first time — the largest share of Jews in any freshman class for which data are available, according to the report.

Proportionally, there are more Jewish senators in the 115th Congress, 8 percent, than representatives, 5.1 percent.

(Editor’s note — In a strange quirk of politics, Minnesota, where Jews are fewer than one percent of the state’s population, has had a Jewish U.S. senator serving continuously since 1978: Rudy Boschwitz (two terms), Paul Wellstone (two terms), Norm Coleman and Al Franken, who is now in his second term.)

Israeli soldier who shot Palestinian terrorist convicted of manslaughter

Sgt. Elor Azaria’s shooting of incapacitated Palestinian was captured on video by a resident of Hebron

TEL AVIV (JTA) — An Israeli soldier who shot a downed Palestinian terrorist was convicted in an Israeli military court of manslaughter.

The verdict against Sgt. Elor Azaria, 20, was read out Wednesday by a panel of three judges at the Israel Defense Forces headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Elor Azaria at a military court hearing in Jaffa, Aug. 30, 2016. (Photo: Miriam Alster/Flash90)

Hundreds of protesters outside the venue clashed with police and several were arrested over the course of the more than three hours it took to read the decision.

The judges rejected the defense’s claims and version of what occurred in the March 24 incident.

“He opened fired in violation of orders, the terrorist did not pose any threat,” the judges wrote in their verdict. “The fact that the man sprawled on the ground was a terrorist who had just sought to take the lives of IDF soldiers at the scene does not in itself justify disproportionate action.”

Doctors prescribe laughter

Sabes JCC bring back the Twin Cities Jewish Humor Festival for its eighth year

By MAX SPARBER

“Laughter is healthy; doctors prescribe laughter.” — Yiddish proverb

There is a case to be made that American humor is Jewish humor. It’s the viewpoint of the 2013 documentary When Jews Were Funny, and you’ll hear versions of this idea here and there. An example: Al Jaffee, cartoonist for Mad Magazine, has argued that his publication helped mainstream Jewish humor, and there’s some truth to that.

There were also the Jewish comics, who dominated vaudeville and later the stand-up circuit. There were Jewish novelists and television actors and film stars, each of them bringing a certain Jewish sensibility to their comedy. It continues today, in television shows like Transparent and Broad City and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, in films like those of the Coen Brothers, in comics like Eric André and Andy Samberg.

Jerry Lewis, the subject of a documentary making its Minnesota premiere at the Twin Cities Jewish Humor Festival. ( Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

And the variety! American Jewish humorists have significantly contributed to entire genres of comedy, including insult comedy (think Don Rickles), improv comedy (Chicago’s founding improvisational theater, Compass Players, were largely Jewish) and the mockumentary (Woody Allen’s Take the Money and Run is arguably the first example of this film genre.)

It’s no wonder the Sabes JCC has been able to sustain a Jewish Humor Festival for eight years. There is so much to pick from.

This year’s event includes a number of legendary names in Jewish comedy, starting with their opening night performer, Carol Leifer. Although she is not the household name that she should be, Leifer’s résumé is enormous, including work as a script writer on Seinfeld (she wrote “The Hamptons,” which you may recall as including a kosher girlfriend, a spectacular ugly baby and the word “shrinkage.”)

Jerry Seinfeld has credited Leifer as an inspiration for the character Elaine on the show, which Leifer downplayed in the past, although she told The New York Times that it was easy to write for the character as she “simply flowed from [Leifer’s] own experiences.”

