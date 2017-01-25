‘Jewish Americana’ music gets its moment in the spotlight

By GABE FRIEDMAN

NEW YORK (JTA) — Saul Kaye never wanted to be a “Jewish blues” player.

In his opinion, the Jewish music he had heard growing up in Northern California’s Bay Area ranged from “really bad to horrible.”

In 2009, he was touring as a rock musician, playing hundreds of shows a year with various bands at bars and clubs. And though he had never been very religious, he experienced a bad breakup and felt the need to do something spiritually “radical.”

So Kaye decided to take a Talmud course at the Mayanot Institute of Jewish Studies in Israel. One morning, a fellow student approached him and left him with an intriguing prophecy.

"He says, 'Saul, there's a reason you're at a yeshiva and you know who Muddy Waters is — you have to figure it out,'" Kaye said. "I let that marinate for a while and I thought: Why is there no Jewish blues music? It doesn't make sense. Our people have suffered forever, and blues is about suffering, blues comes out of the slavery experience. How come no one has put this together yet?"