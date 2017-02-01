Sally Wingert has long been a beloved local actress, having worked for years at the Guthrie but also frequently appearing as a lead performer at smaller local theaters, including several well-regarded appearances at the Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company. Now Wingert is preparing to make her debut as a director, helming one of the most highly regarded plays of American theater from the past few years: Matthew Lopez’s The Whipping Man.

The play tells the story of a Jewish soldier in Virginia during Passover at the end of the Civil War whose injuries are tended to by two former slaves. The play runs Feb. 4 – 26 at Highland Park Community Center Theater, 1978 Ford Parkway, St. Paul. Tickets start at $20. For tickets and more information, visit mnjewishtheatre.org or call the box office at 651-647-4315.