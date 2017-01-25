January 25th, 2017

Proponents of Jewish blues

‘Jewish Americana’ music gets its moment in the spotlight

By GABE FRIEDMAN

NEW YORK (JTA) — Saul Kaye never wanted to be a “Jewish blues” player.

In his opinion, the Jewish music he had heard growing up in Northern California’s Bay Area ranged from “really bad to horrible.”

In 2009, he was touring as a rock musician, playing hundreds of shows a year with various bands at bars and clubs. And though he had never been very religious, he experienced a bad breakup and felt the need to do something spiritually “radical.”

Saul Kaye has released four albums of Jewish blues. (Photo: Saul Kaye)

So Kaye decided to take a Talmud course at the Mayanot Institute of Jewish Studies in Israel. One morning, a fellow student approached him and left him with an intriguing prophecy.

"He says, 'Saul, there's a reason you're at a yeshiva and you know who Muddy Waters is — you have to figure it out,'" Kaye said. "I let that marinate for a while and I thought: Why is there no Jewish blues music? It doesn't make sense. Our people have suffered forever, and blues is about suffering, blues comes out of the slavery experience. How come no one has put this together yet?"

January 25th, 2017

A great warrior for justice

Larry Leventhal is remembered for his kindness and his devotion to American Indian treaty rights

By MORDECAI SPECKTOR

In his eulogy at Larry Leventhal’s funeral, on Jan. 20 at Temple Israel in Minneapolis, brother-in-law Bob Maisel mentioned that Leventhal’s Hebrew name was Baruch, and his American Indian name was translated as He Whose Voice Is Carried in the Wind.

Larry Leventhal left a legacy as a dedicated legal champion of American Indians.

Clyde Bellecourt, a founder of the American Indian Movement (AIM) in Minneapolis, told mourners in the packed sanctuary that Leventhal was a “great warrior” for Indian people. Bellecourt said that the Jewish lawyer from St. Louis Park was involved in the incorporation of nearly every American Indian school, health clinic and housing project in the Twin Cities over recent decades.

Leventhal, an eminent authority on federal Indian law and an unforgettable mensch, succumbed to pancreatic cancer on Jan. 17. He was 75.

January 25th, 2017

I remember ev’ry face

Light Come Shining: The Transformations of Bob Dylan, by Andrew McCarron, Oxford, 232 pages, $19.95

Reviewed by NEAL GENDLER

Bob Dylan devotees may gain new understanding of their Nobel laureate’s life changes from an analysis and interpretation by Andrew McCarron.

In Light Come Shining, McCarron has produced a “psychobiography,” a work that “attempts to demythologize lives that are challenging to interpret, especially ones that are knotty with contradictions, shifting centers of meaning, moral ambiguities and apocryphal narratives.”

McCarron, with a doctorate in social/personality psychology, attributes behaviors of composer-writer-performer Bob Dylan to a recurring narrative — a script — he traces to Dylan's childhood as Robert Zimmerman of Hibbing, Minn.

January 18th, 2017

Bomb threat called in to Sabes JCC

Another wave of bomb threats to JCCs prompts evacuations across the United States on Wednesday

By MAX SPARBER / Community News Editor

A second wave of bomb threats called in to Jewish community centers in 17 states, on Wednesday, included one to the Sabes JCC in St. Louis Park.

This follows 16 bomb threats called in to JCCs on Jan. 9. And again, all of the threats were false.

St. Louis Park Police Department blocks road to Sabes JCC on Wednesday, after a bomb threat was called in. (Photo: Mordecai Specktor)

The bomb threat to the Sabes JCC, at 4330 S. Cedar Lake Road, was called in around 10 a.m.

“The building was evacuated and children are being reunited with their parents,” said Jacqueline A. Larson, communications and marketing manager for the City of St. Louis Park, in a statement emailed to the AJW. “The police department contacted federal authorities and was informed that similar threats occurred around the country in the last few hours at Jewish institutions. The investigation is ongoing.”

Among those evacuated was 8th grader Raina Kronfeld, a student at the Heilicher Minneapolis Jewish Day School (HMJDS) and daughter of Rich Kronfeld and Robin Doroshow.

In an interview with American Jewish World, Doroshow said she learned about the threat from a friend who also had children in HMJDS. The friend asked Doroshow to pick up her children.

A private message board for parents of HMJDS students was quickly abuzz with talk of the bomb threat, according to Doroshow. Five minutes later, she received an email from the school stating that the children were in a nearby building and would be released to parents and guardians.

“The scene was a little chaotic,” Doroshow said, describing a scene in which teachers in the school worked out the best way to release the children into their parents’ care. Eventually, they had parents sit in cars and brought their children to them.

Keep reading →

