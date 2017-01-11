January 11th, 2017

‘You didn’t want to get on Frank Sinatra’s bad side’

Trombonist Sam Hyster reminisces about his days playing with the Dorsey Brothers’ Orchestra

By GLORIA FREDKOVE

Sam Hyster spends most of his time these days watching sports in his room at the Sholom Home in St. Louis Park. The 94-year-old loves the Miami Dolphins and the New York Mets.

I learned about Sam through his great-niece, Jill Brazner, who told me about his music background as a trombone player with the best of the big bands, after I mentioned my 84-year-old brother, Jack Bass. Jack has expertise in the subject of jazz. It turned out to be a match that was bashert (“destined” in Yiddish).

Sam Hyster (left) with members of the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra, including Tommy Dorsey (second from right) and Jimmy Dorsey (center). (Photo: Courtesy of Sam Hyster)

Jack visits Sam regularly, and they enjoy reminiscing. Jack brings Sam homemade spaghetti and meatballs, which Sam enjoys for many meals. When I first met Sam, he said, “Jack knows even more about jazz than I do.” That may be true, but it’s also true that Jack is equally impressed with Sam’s remarkable career as a jazz musician with the greats.

Sam had a difficult beginning. When he was just 10, his father died. A week later, his older brother, Louis, was killed in a car accident. Sam and his twin brother, Phillip, were devastated by those losses, which left their mother to care for the remaining seven children by herself.

The family was resilient, having been through bad times before. They had immigrated to America in 1921, after a pogrom in Russia. “My mom said the Russian soldiers set up machine guns in her dining room and the battle was right there,” Sam explains.

In America, Sam and Philip got jobs selling newspapers in downtown Minneapolis to help the family out. When he was in high school, Sam joined the orchestra to help him “get his head straight.”

Sam’s first break came at a supper club called the Happy Hour, on 16th Street and Nicollet Avenue, when the Ray Herbeck Orchestra visited from New York.

Keep reading →

No Comments

Filed under Arts, Front Page

January 11th, 2017

Editorial: Make America Hate Again

On Monday, 16 Jewish community centers in the South and Northeast of the United States received bomb threats. The threatening calls were both prerecorded and live, according to a JTA report. Many of the JCCs were evacuated, as police searched the buildings for explosives.

“In the Northeast it’s 20 degrees outside, and these individuals are doing everything they can to disrupt who we are and what we do,” said Paul Goldenberg, the director of Secure Community Network, the group affiliated with the Jewish Federations of North America that coordinates security for the Jewish community.

As our Page 1 JTA story notes, there have been a couple of actual violent attacks on JCCs over the past 18 years. Fortunately, this week’s bomb scares were all fake. In my 21 years at the Jewish World, I can’t recall a spate of threats to Jewish institutions as happened on Monday.

Of course, the bomb threats, an expression of hate against the Jewish community, did not occur in a vacuum. In a week, Donald Trump will be inaugurated as this nation’s 45th president, after waging a vicious and vulgar campaign that was characterized by the candidate’s slurs against racial and religious minorities, immigrants and women.

I wrote about Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric in an editorial that ran in the AJW’s Oct. 9, 2015, edition: “His xenophobic bloviating emboldens an ugly faction in our politics.”

That editorial mentioned reporting by Evan Osnos in The New Yorker, which focused on Trump’s support among “white nationalists” — racists and neo-Nazis — that rallied for the New York real estate developer and reality TV host.

Osnos noted that the Daily Stormer, a popular neo-Nazi website, endorsed Trump, who shared their desire to deport millions of undocumented immigrants. In an appeal to its white constituency, the racist website urged them to “vote for the first time in our lives for the one man who actually represents our interests.”

Since Trump’s Electoral College victory — he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by nearly three million votes — right-wing extremists have ramped up their rhetoric and perpetrated crimes against Muslims and immigrants across the country. Against Jews, too.

Keep reading →

No Comments

Filed under Editorial, Front Page

January 11th, 2017

What passes for normal on a kibbutz

We Were the Future: A Memoir of the Kibbutz, by Yael Neeman, translated by Sondra Silverston, Overlook Press, 243 pages, $26.95

By NEAL GENDLER

By American standards, growing up in a Hashomer Hatzair kibbutz, as described by Yael Neeman, seems both liberating and stifling.

Liberating because few decisions are required. From your arrival as a newborn, the kibbutz determines where and with whom you will live; what you will wear, eat, learn, do; which holidays you will celebrate and how.

Stifling? If you’re raised that way from birth, it’s your normal.

“We spoke in the plural,” Neeman says. That’s how we grew up.” She was born in 1960, one of eight girls and eight boys together in Narcissus, one of the age-segregated children’s groups of Kibbutz Yehaim. They lived in the children’s house, not with their parents, with whom they spent 5:30 to 7:20 p.m. daily, who visited for a 15-minute bedtime and with whom they took family vacations.

“We existed in parallel universes,” Neeman says, calling the adults’ world an unknown land. “All of us…. were tourists in our biological parents’ houses.”

Starting as newborns, “they joined us, glued us, welded us together. It was merely a byproduct of the experiment with Socialism,” intended “to separate the children from the oppressive weight of their parents…. and the bourgeois nature of the family.”

A fascinating inside look, We Were the Future is the third book by Neeman, daughter of Hungarian Shoah survivors and winner of the 2015 Prime Minister’s Award for Hebrew Writers. She describes her kibbutz childhood with spare language and an air of detachment sometimes nearing cynical sarcasm, as though she’s told all this before and is weary of repeating it.

Keep reading →

No Comments

Filed under Arts, Front Page

December 28th, 2016

Doctors prescribe laughter

Sabes JCC bring back the Twin Cities Jewish Humor Festival for its eighth year

By MAX SPARBER

“Laughter is healthy; doctors prescribe laughter.” — Yiddish proverb

There is a case to be made that American humor is Jewish humor. It’s the viewpoint of the 2013 documentary When Jews Were Funny, and you’ll hear versions of this idea here and there. An example: Al Jaffee, cartoonist for Mad Magazine, has argued that his publication helped mainstream Jewish humor, and there’s some truth to that.

There were also the Jewish comics, who dominated vaudeville and later the stand-up circuit. There were Jewish novelists and television actors and film stars, each of them bringing a certain Jewish sensibility to their comedy. It continues today, in television shows like Transparent and Broad City and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, in films like those of the Coen Brothers, in comics like Eric André and Andy Samberg.

Jerry Lewis, the subject of a documentary making its Minnesota premiere at the Twin Cities Jewish Humor Festival. ( Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

And the variety! American Jewish humorists have significantly contributed to entire genres of comedy, including insult comedy (think Don Rickles), improv comedy (Chicago’s founding improvisational theater, Compass Players, were largely Jewish) and the mockumentary (Woody Allen’s Take the Money and Run is arguably the first example of this film genre.)

It’s no wonder the Sabes JCC has been able to sustain a Jewish Humor Festival for eight years. There is so much to pick from.

This year’s event includes a number of legendary names in Jewish comedy, starting with their opening night performer, Carol Leifer. Although she is not the household name that she should be, Leifer’s résumé is enormous, including work as a script writer on Seinfeld (she wrote “The Hamptons,” which you may recall as including a kosher girlfriend, a spectacular ugly baby and the word “shrinkage.”)

Jerry Seinfeld has credited Leifer as an inspiration for the character Elaine on the show, which Leifer downplayed in the past, although she told The New York Times that it was easy to write for the character as she “simply flowed from [Leifer’s] own experiences.”

Keep reading →

No Comments

Filed under Arts, Front Page